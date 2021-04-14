Signify (AMS:LIGHT) Given a €54.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LIGHT has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €36.57 ($43.03).

Signify has a 12 month low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 12 month high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

