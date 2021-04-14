Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.97

Shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.97 and last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 6049 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $6.88.

Get Liberty All-Star Equity Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.