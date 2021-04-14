Short Interest in Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Drops By 90.0%

Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the March 15th total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,383,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNVC opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. Univec has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.

Get Univec alerts:

Univec Company Profile

Univec, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, licenses, and markets medical products in the United States and internationally. It primarily provides auto-disable and safety syringes. The company offers 1 cc AD-syringe for aspirating and non-aspirating applications, which are used for dispensing dosages of allergy, immunization, and insulin medicines.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Univec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.