Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Morgan Stanley

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the food distribution company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.39% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.90.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $57.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.57. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $19.63 and a one year high of $59.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.31 and a beta of 1.55.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 80.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,365 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 50,077 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 21,039.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,839 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 126,239 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.