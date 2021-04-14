Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Spectrum Brands have outperformed the industry in the past three months, driven by better-than-expected results for first-quarter fiscal 2021. Despite demand and supply-related disruptions stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak, results gained from solid demand for its products, which drove growth in all business categories. Also, continued strength in global pet care category contributed to quarterly growth. Earnings gained from positive product mix, favorable volumes and productivity. Moreover, favorable pricing and productivity related to the Global Productivity Improvement Program aided gross margin. Management lifted the fiscal 2021 view. However, elevated SG&A expenses due to higher marketing investments remain a concern. Also, stiff competition and tough economic environment due to pandemic have been headwinds.”

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SPB. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

SPB stock opened at $89.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $34.54 and a 1-year high of $92.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.02.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth $51,991,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth $41,076,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth $30,984,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth $16,855,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth $12,479,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

