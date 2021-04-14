Vale (NYSE:VALE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.95% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vale’s earnings estimates for the first quarter and current year have undergone upward revisions lately. The company is benefiting from strong performance of its Ferrous Minerals business, driven by higher iron ore prices and increasing sales volumes. Vale’s iron ore production for 2020 was 300.4 million tons (Mt), in-line with the guidance of 300-305 Mt. Backed by the start-up of new iron ore assets, Vale anticipates to achieve 350 Mt capacity by the end of 2021. Its efforts to improve productivity and cutting costs will aid margins. Continuous investment in growth projects, efforts to lower debt, introducing more high-quality ore in the market, as well as ramping up its coal business and transforming base metals business will aid growth. However, worsening of the coronavirus pandemic might hinder its operations and impact production.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VALE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.61.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $18.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $93.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average is $15.42. Vale has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,304,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,502,000 after purchasing an additional 159,496 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new stake in Vale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,270,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,659,000 after purchasing an additional 598,760 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Vale by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,151,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vale by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 6,756,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,524 shares during the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

