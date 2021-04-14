Uranium Participation (OTCMKTS:URPTF) PT Raised to $6.50 at Scotiabank

Uranium Participation (OTCMKTS:URPTF) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $6.00 to $6.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.30% from the company’s previous close.
OTCMKTS URPTF opened at $4.24 on Monday. Uranium Participation has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $4.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60.
Uranium Participation Company Profile
