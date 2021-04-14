Uranium Participation (OTCMKTS:URPTF) PT Raised to $6.50 at Scotiabank

Uranium Participation (OTCMKTS:URPTF) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $6.00 to $6.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.30% from the company’s previous close.

OTCMKTS URPTF opened at $4.24 on Monday. Uranium Participation has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $4.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60.

Uranium Participation Company Profile

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

