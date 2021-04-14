Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Hits New 1-Year High at $66.78

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.78 and last traded at $66.49, with a volume of 604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.52.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VOYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.28.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.00 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. Analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,908,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,891,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,534 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 2,355.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 521,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,698,000 after purchasing an additional 500,743 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,010,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,396,000.

About Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

