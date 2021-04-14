YETI (NYSE:YETI) Sets New 52-Week High at $83.11

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.11 and last traded at $80.77, with a volume of 24595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YETI. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of YETI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

Get YETI alerts:

The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.01, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $375.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.47 million. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 8,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $613,710.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $222,863.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,775.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,264 shares of company stock worth $4,897,142 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its stake in YETI by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in YETI by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

About YETI (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.