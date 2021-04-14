Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $41.19

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.19 and last traded at $41.20, with a volume of 1114 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.36.

IONS has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). The company had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,805,945.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,818.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 5,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $338,074.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,893 shares of company stock valued at $4,298,830 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

