Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Shares Gap Up to $21.48

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.48, but opened at $23.05. Cadence Bancorporation shares last traded at $22.76, with a volume of 27,753 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CADE shares. Truist Securities lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average is $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.91.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

In other news, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,564.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,239,000 after acquiring an additional 465,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,574,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,001,000 after acquiring an additional 325,942 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

