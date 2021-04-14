Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Update

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 74.6% from the March 15th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 476,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VIPRF stock opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. Silver Viper Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38.

Get Silver Viper Minerals alerts:

Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company holds 100% interest in the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Viper Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Viper Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.