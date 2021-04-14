Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Marten Transport, Ltd. is a long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States. The company specializes in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. Marten operates through these featured services – Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. Marten Transport offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin. “

Separately, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MRTN opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.80 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marten Transport will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $100,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Marten Transport by 47.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after buying an additional 184,287 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Marten Transport in the third quarter valued at $184,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Marten Transport by 35.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Marten Transport by 50.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 56,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 18,792 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Marten Transport by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 45,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

