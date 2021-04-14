Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE S.A. (Edenor) is the largest electricity distribution company in Argentina in terms of number of customers and electricity sold (both in GWh and Pesos). Through a concession, Edenor distributes electricity exclusively to the northwestern zone of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the city of Buenos Aires, which has a population of approximately 7 million people and an area of 4,637 sq. km. “

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $3.67 on Monday. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $4.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $166.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.58.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $228.64 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 106,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.24% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Edenor SA engages inthe provision pf electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

