UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UBS. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NYSE:UBS opened at $15.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average is $14.30. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $16.31.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,167,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,128,000 after purchasing an additional 50,639 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 14,229 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in UBS Group by 112.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in UBS Group during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,489,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,175 shares in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

