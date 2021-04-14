BHP Group’s (BBL) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BBL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

BBL stock opened at $58.86 on Monday. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $67.03. The company has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.19 and a 200 day moving average of $52.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,804 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,997,000 after buying an additional 62,208 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,007,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,546,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

