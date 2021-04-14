Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

NYSE:KO opened at $53.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.12. The stock has a market cap of $228.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. United Bank grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 26.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 67,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,744,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,732,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $244,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 18.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $316,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

