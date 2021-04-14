Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $5.00 Per Share

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Delta Air Lines in a report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $5.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.95. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.10.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $48.26 on Monday. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.47 and its 200-day moving average is $40.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

