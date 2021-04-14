Analysts Set Expectations for Vodafone Group Plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Vodafone Group in a research report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now forecasts that the cell phone carrier will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vodafone Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $18.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 75,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 52,658 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 126,172 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 75,865 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 20,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 138,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

