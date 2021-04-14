FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Lamb Weston in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $77.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.62.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The business had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.60%.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after purchasing an additional 37,148 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 51.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 27,685 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 153,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

