Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) PT Raised to $37.00 at TD Securities

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price target boosted by analysts at TD Securities from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 47.41% from the company’s current price.

ATZAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aritzia from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Aritzia from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on Aritzia from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Aritzia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aritzia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.42.

Shares of ATZAF stock opened at $25.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.04. Aritzia has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $26.04.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

