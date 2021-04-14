Dnb Asa’s (DNHBY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Dnb Asa from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dnb Asa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dnb Asa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Dnb Asa alerts:

Dnb Asa stock opened at $21.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.49. Dnb Asa has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Dnb Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dnb Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.