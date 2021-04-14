Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Givaudan stock opened at $4,085.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,854.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4,042.15. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $3,291.04 and a 1 year high of $4,481.00.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.