BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note issued on Monday, April 12th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Shares of BJ opened at $44.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $50.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,078,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 294.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 302,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after buying an additional 225,833 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $1,381,247.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,191,954.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $1,388,931.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,579 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,289.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,111 shares of company stock worth $5,754,213. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

