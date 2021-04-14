InterCloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLD) Short Interest Up 45,700.0% in March

InterCloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a growth of 45,700.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,912,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of InterCloud Systems stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. InterCloud Systems has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
About InterCloud Systems
Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for InterCloud Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterCloud Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.