InterCloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLD) Short Interest Up 45,700.0% in March

InterCloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a growth of 45,700.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,912,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of InterCloud Systems stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. InterCloud Systems has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

Get InterCloud Systems alerts:

About InterCloud Systems

InterCloud Systems, Inc is a cloud computing company. It is a single-source provider of end-to-end information technology and next-generation network solutions including software defined networking and network function virtualization to the telecommunications service provider and corporate enterprise markets through cloud solutions and professional services.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for InterCloud Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterCloud Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.