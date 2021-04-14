Barclays Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 23,648 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 500% compared to the typical volume of 3,941 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BCS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Barclays has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $10.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 3.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Barclays will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.00%.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

