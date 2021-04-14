The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Raised to $350.00 at Loop Capital

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $310.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.24% from the stock’s current price.

HD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.97.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD stock opened at $320.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $344.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.41. The Home Depot has a one year low of $196.61 and a one year high of $321.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,649,155,000 after acquiring an additional 372,183 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,223 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,899,957,000 after acquiring an additional 293,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Home Depot by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after buying an additional 991,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.