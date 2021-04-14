Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Given New $235.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.00% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MHK has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.68.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $202.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $67.79 and a 12-month high of $206.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $927,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,360 shares in the company, valued at $12,128,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1,262.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 164,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,183,000 after purchasing an additional 152,401 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 21,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

