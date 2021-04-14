Chubb (NYSE:CB) PT Raised to $159.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.19% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.89.

Shares of CB stock opened at $160.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $93.10 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,068.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

