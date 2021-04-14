JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $420.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.35% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DPZ. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.03.
Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $394.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.61. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $435.58.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
