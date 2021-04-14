JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $420.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.35% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DPZ. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.03.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $394.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.61. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

