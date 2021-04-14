Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. designs, manufactures and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of MAXN opened at $22.64 on Monday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $57.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.51.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.21. On average, equities analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

