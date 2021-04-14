JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF)

Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PRPPF opened at $1.36 on Monday. Purplebricks Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07.
Purplebricks Group Company Profile
