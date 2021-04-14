JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF)

Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRPPF opened at $1.36 on Monday. Purplebricks Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07.

Purplebricks Group Company Profile

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

