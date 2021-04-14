Piper Sandler Weighs in on PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for PennyMac Financial Services in a research report issued on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.67 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.64. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

PFSI opened at $58.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.69. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $70.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $2,513,767.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370,789 shares in the company, valued at $443,795,205.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 426,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.99 per share, with a total value of $26,437,743.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,166,474 shares of company stock worth $72,939,758 and have sold 280,679 shares worth $17,538,210. 21.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.36%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

