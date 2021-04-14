Research Analysts Set Expectations for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for PennyMac Financial Services in a research report issued on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.64. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.38.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $58.02 on Tuesday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $70.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.69. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $890,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 128.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,868,000 after purchasing an additional 201,827 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 15.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 80,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $59,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $658,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,166,474 shares of company stock valued at $72,939,758 and sold 280,679 shares valued at $17,538,210. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 16.36%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.