Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Okta, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Okta in a report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now expects that the company will earn ($0.63) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.61). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Okta’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.20) EPS.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. Okta’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OKTA. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.25.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $265.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.85 and its 200 day moving average is $243.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Okta has a 52-week low of $135.80 and a 52-week high of $294.00.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $4,437,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,208 shares of company stock valued at $9,991,080 over the last 90 days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the third quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.