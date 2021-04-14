Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Costco Wholesale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.98. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.79.

COST opened at $365.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $339.53 and a 200 day moving average of $361.05. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

