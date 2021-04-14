Leucrotta Exploration Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (CVE:LXE)

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (CVE:LXE) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Leucrotta Exploration in a report released on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst G. Ursu expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Leucrotta Exploration’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

LXE has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$1.00 target price on shares of Leucrotta Exploration and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Leucrotta Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

CVE LXE opened at C$0.68 on Tuesday. Leucrotta Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$0.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of C$167.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36.

Leucrotta Exploration Company Profile

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds approximately 90,200 net acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

