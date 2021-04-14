Zacks Investment Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.06).

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

MDNA opened at $4.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.82 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.39. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $6.84.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $104,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

