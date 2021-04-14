Raymond James Trims Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Target Price to C$25.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 54.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$28.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.25.

Get Real Matters alerts:

REAL opened at C$16.14 on Monday. Real Matters has a fifty-two week low of C$13.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.94.

In related news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.87, for a total transaction of C$56,597.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,619,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$68,282,574.67. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $164,382.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.