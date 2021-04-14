Fundamental Research Reiterates Buy Rating for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Fundamental Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$5.00 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.20 to C$5.35 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of ERE.UN stock opened at C$4.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$383.23 million and a P/E ratio of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.43. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$3.48 and a 12-month high of C$4.59.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.