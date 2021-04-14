ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 24 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 24 target price by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ABBN. UBS Group set a CHF 30 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 28 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 23.50 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 35 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 25.88.

ABB has a fifty-two week low of CHF 21.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

