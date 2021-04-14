Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Raised by William Blair (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $3.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.50. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s FY2022 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist upped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.71.

NYSE SMG opened at $240.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.63. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $254.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.6% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.3% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth approximately $31,280,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 31.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total transaction of $175,584.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,528,091.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total value of $348,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,784 shares of company stock worth $19,619,256. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.