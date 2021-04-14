Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nissan Motor Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets motor vehicles and parts. In North America, Nissan’s operations include styling, engineering, manufacturing, sales, customer and corporate finance and industrial and textile equipment. Nissan in North America employs more than 20,000 people in the United States, Canada and Mexico and generates nearly 75,000 jobs through its 1,500 Nissan and Infinity dealerships across the continent. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NSANY. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of Nissan Motor stock opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. Nissan Motor has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. Nissan Motor had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.54 billion. On average, analysts predict that Nissan Motor will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

