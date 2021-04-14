$204.94 Million in Sales Expected for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will post sales of $204.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $201.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $212.23 million. ProAssurance reported sales of $226.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year sales of $801.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $785.75 million to $829.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $857.49 million, with estimates ranging from $766.71 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.27) earnings per share. ProAssurance’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ProAssurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in ProAssurance by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ProAssurance by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,878,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,152,000 after buying an additional 44,735 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in ProAssurance by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in ProAssurance by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,185,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,088,000 after buying an additional 715,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in ProAssurance by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRA opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.92. ProAssurance has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $29.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.69%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

