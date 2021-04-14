Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Elevate Credit in a research note issued on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elevate Credit’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elevate Credit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.62.

Shares of Elevate Credit stock opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. Elevate Credit has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.36 million, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.87.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.51 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%.

In other news, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 52,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $162,226.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,769.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 42,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $128,023.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,702,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,187,893.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,220,122 shares of company stock worth $4,126,110 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Elevate Credit by 124.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 69,718 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Elevate Credit by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 78,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 29.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.