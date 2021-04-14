Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Increased by Analyst

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Devon Energy in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 11th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DVN. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.82.

NYSE DVN opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average is $16.59. Devon Energy has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $26.13.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVN. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 313.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 155.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

