Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Conagra Brands, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Conagra Brands in a report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.57. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

NYSE:CAG opened at $37.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $39.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $178,846,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $74,320,000. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,515,000 after buying an additional 1,031,043 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Conagra Brands by 463.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,108,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,210,000 after buying an additional 912,062 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth $32,753,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.