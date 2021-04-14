JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target to $241.00

AON (NYSE:AON) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $228.00 to $241.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.74% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.54.

Shares of AON stock opened at $239.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. AON has a twelve month low of $167.45 and a twelve month high of $239.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.97. The firm has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AON will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AON. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

