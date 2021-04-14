Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inphi Corporation operates as a provider of fabless high-speed analog semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets. Its solutions provides interface between analog signals and digital information in high-performance systems such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, datacenter and enterprise servers, storage platforms, test and measurement equipment and military systems. The Company’s products are designed into systems sold by OEMs, including Agilent Technologies, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco Systems, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Dell Inc., EMC Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, Huawei, International Business Machines Corporation and Oracle Corporation. Inphi Corporation is headquartered in Santa Clara, California “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Inphi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPHI opened at $178.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.55, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Inphi has a 1-year low of $90.34 and a 1-year high of $185.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.50.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inphi will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inphi news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total value of $164,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Inphi by 6,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Inphi by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

