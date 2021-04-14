FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Lowered by Analyst

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report released on Thursday, April 8th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.15.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HBM. CIBC increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $10.75 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.34.

HBM opened at $7.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.30. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.0079 dividend. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 355,028 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 201,611 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,774,007 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 368,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,440,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,084,000 after acquiring an additional 92,600 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

